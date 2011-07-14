When Your Online Presence Hurts You: 3 Things to Avoid Sharing Online

Having an online presence is a great way to stand out from the crowd, whether you’re a job seeker looking to get noticed, or an experienced advertising executive looking to promote your startup. However, although some people believe all publicity is good publicity, the same doesn’t apply towards things like your online reputation and presence. Why? Since your online presence may make or break your online brand–something that may get you to where you want to be–it’s important to avoid posting certain things.



Here are a few of them:

Negative opinions of your co-workers. Sure, there are times when people you work with rub you the wrong way. However, there’s never an excuse to take it out on your social networking platforms. Not only will your online brand be tarnished, you may be subjecting yourself to criticism or termination from your manager. After all, you not only represent yourself, you represent your company. Therefore, anything you say is a reflection of your organisation.

If you do have problems with someone in your company, it may be good idea to try to work it out internally, rather than through the Web. You’ll not only probably salvage a relationship, your online brand and presence will be more positive because of it.

Details from that “eventful” weekend. Many people choose to let loose on the weekends. Though it’s perfectly acceptable to do what you want during your time off, it’s not so acceptable to tell the whole world about it through your social networks. Though this may have been OK during your time in high school or college, things change once you graduate, namely a reputation to maintain. Further, many employers and influencers may not agree with how you spend your time, especially if it’s going to affect the way their companies are perceived.

So, instead of posting random party photos and videos all over Facebook or YouTube, think about using these networks to expand your online presence, like networking with thought leaders, posting photos of positive experiences like volunteering, or linking to events that actually matter. When it comes down to it, although some social networks have a reputation for being party-laden platforms, they don’t have to be. Use them for good. Your online presence will be better because of it.

Highly personal information. Do you want the whole world to know where you live? How about random strangers knowing your phone number? Probably not. So, why would you post this information on your social networks? Sure, you may only have people you know on your platforms or have strict privacy settings, but what’s stopping someone from sharing this information with others?

No matter how secure you think your social networking platforms are, there is always room for error, especially if you’re very casual with it. Anyone can steal your identity and ruin your online presence, so it’s best to keep highly personal information to yourself.

What do you avoid sharing online?

