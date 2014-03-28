These Charts Reveal The Season When Your Favourite TV Shows Peaked

AMCPeople loved the final two seasons of ‘Breaking Bad’ far more than the earlier seasons.
We were recently introduced to “Graph TV,” an index of virtually every TV show according to its IMDB ratings.
Kevin Wu created the interactive database, which also allows you to see people’s favourite (and least favourite) series episodes. It’s pretty neat and if you’re a TV fan, you should check it out.
We’ve compiled some of the most popular series that have ever aired to see when shows peaked, and when viewers started losing interest.
Note that these maps reflect IMDB user reviews and ratings for episodes of series. They are not representative of Nielsen viewer ratings.
'Breaking Bad' skyrocketed in popularity in its last two seasons when the chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-kingpin's empire started falling apart.
We could deal with flashforwards and flashbacks, but 'Lost' became a bit tough to follow during season 6's weird flash sideways.
Remember when 'American Idol' was a big hit on FOX? Reviews took a dive after Paula Abdul left at the end of season 8 and was replaced with Ellen DeGeneres.
The 'True Blood' fandom began to fall after season 2 and tanked by the season 6 finale as the show strayed more and more from the novel.
Though 'The Walking Dead' is one of the highest-rated TV shows on cable, fans of the AMC series haven't been as impressed since the end of season 2.
'Grey's Anatomy' is now in its 10th season, but general interest began to taper off after the season 5 and 6 finales.
Viewers favourite episodes of 'Cheers' were during season five, specifically 'Dinner at Eight-ish,' but the series picked up again in the final two seasons.
The season finale of 'M*A*S*H' may have been watched by 125 million, but most viewers like the first three seasons the most.
Reviews suggest CBS may have spent a season too long searching for the mum on 'How I Met Your Mother.'
Bonus: 'Game of Thrones' is still going strong heading into season 4. It's clear the episodes get better as the season carries on.
