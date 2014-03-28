These Charts Reveal The Season When Your Favourite TV Shows Peaked

AMC People loved the final two seasons of ‘Breaking Bad’ far more than the earlier seasons.

We were recently introduced to “Graph TV,” an index of virtually every TV show according to its IMDB ratings.

Kevin Wu created the interactive database, which also allows you to see people’s favourite (and least favourite) series episodes. It’s pretty neat and if you’re a TV fan, you should check it out.

We’ve compiled some of the most popular series that have ever aired to see when shows peaked, and when viewers started losing interest.

Note that these maps reflect IMDB user reviews and ratings for episodes of series. They are not representative of Nielsen viewer ratings.

