The Fastest Way To Get Rid Of Brain Fatigue At Work

Photo: Flickr/rileyroxx

A walk in nature has been shown to restore the ability to focus.While natural settings can be as busy and stimulating as a city, we process them differently, allowing for attention to be restored.



Even looking at pictures of nature had positive effects.

We compare the restorative effects on cognitive functioning of interactions with natural versus urban environments. Attention restoration theory (ART) provides an analysis of the kinds of environments that lead to improvements in directed-attention abilities. Nature, which is filled with intriguing stimuli, modestly grabs attention in a bottom-up fashion, allowing top-down directed-attention abilities a chance to replenish. Unlike natural environments, urban environments are filled with stimulation that captures attention dramatically and ad- ditionally requires directed attention (e.g., to avoid being hit by a car), making them less restorative. We present two experiments that show that walking in nature or viewing pictures of nature can improve directed-attention abilities as measured with a backwards digit-span task and the Attention Network Task, thus validating attention restoration theory.

Source: “The Cognitive Benefits of Interacting With Nature” from PSYCHOLOGICAL SCIENCE

Join 25K+ subscribers. Get a free daily update via email here.

Related posts:

12 ways to eliminate stress

Is improving your life as easy as changing how you sit or stand?

How can you make yourself luckier?

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.