7 times when you should absolutely lie to someone's face

Whether or not we like to admit it, we all tell lies.

While confronting — and being able to deliver — the truth is important in most situations, there are certain times when the truth is better left unsaid.

We sifted through a Quora thread that asked users, “When is lying good?” and highlighted our favourite responses.

Whether you’re dealing with a coworker, first date, or family member, here are a few instances where a white lie might be the best course of action.

1. When you want to get out of a social event

Quora user Dan Holliday is known for being “brutally honest,” but even he admits to lying “to escape an uncomfortable situation.” Not interested in that team happy hour followed by karaoke? “Oh, I have an appointment.” And if someone calls and Holliday doesn’t feel like chatting with them, rather than bluntly saying so, he will drop something like: “I’m expecting a client call. Can we talk later?”

2. When someone gives you a dreadful gift

“You just don’t tell a close relative their gift sucks. Period,” writes user Natalie Heng.

3. When someone cooks for you (poorly)

“The first date is not the time to educate your man about the difference between a clove and bulb of garlic,” says Quora user Jessica Moorhouse. Rather, smile and politely ask for seconds.

4. When someone asks, ‘Does my butt look big in this?’

“The answer is always no,” says Moorhouse. “Her bottom may look like the rear end of a rhino, but the answer is still no. Hesitate at your peril.”

5. When a parent asks how cute their baby is

“Sometimes there are no words. Just smile and pretend not to be afraid,” Moorhouse says.

6. When someone asks, ‘How old do you think I am?’

“If someone asks you this question, they are never as old as they look,” warns Moorhouse. “Go eight years younger and make their day. Don’t forget to employ your ‘shocked face’ when they disclose their actual age.”

7. When anyone asks you to comment on the bride

“When you’re at a wedding and someone asks within earshot of the bride, ‘Isn’t she beautiful?’ and she doesn’t quite measure up to your personal standards of beauty, lie,” writes Quora user Jim Heaphy.

