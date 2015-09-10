Here's when you can download Apple's next big iPhone update, iOS 9

Apple announced Wednesday that it will release iOS 9, the next big update to its mobile operating system, on September 16.

iOS 9 is currently in public beta, and represents more of an incremental change over its predecessors than a total overhaul. The new features are subtle, but they make everyday life with an iPhone or iPad a lot easier.

Here are a few notes my colleague Lisa Eadicicco had based on using the beta version:

iOS 9 is all about search. The most-changed area in this regard is the main search bar. Being able to type the name of a TV show in your iPhone’s search bar and see whether or not that show is on Netflix before you’re even done typing is extremely convenient. And the improvement to search has also vastly improved navigating the “Settings” menu, which used to be downright painful.

Siri is a lot faster and smarter. With iOS 9, Siri gets you the answers almost immediately, with minimal stuttering. Siri is also supposed to learn more about your habits over time, and suggest apps, contacts, and nearby places based on your interests. Though the beta version isn’t perfect, there could have been improvements before the official release.

The little things will make iOS 9 great. Small changes like the ability to attach more than five photos to an email, breaking selfies and screenshots into their own folders in the camera roll, and changing the shift key so that the letters actually switch between lowercase and uppercase are going to make the overall experience a lot smoother.

And when the official release comes, we’ll find out what changes Apple has made based on feedback during the beta.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.