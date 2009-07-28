Thank god.
Thank god that for all of the layoffs, vanished 401(k)s, and general economic devastation we still haven’t seen any meaningful social unrest or violence in the US. There’s been gun buying, but no pitchforks.
That can’t be said elsewhere, however. In China, India, Belgium and France (especially France), violent unrest has been common, with workers taking out their frustrations against their bosses in the form of kidnappings and even murder.
Here’s a rundown of what happens, WHEN WORKERS ATTACK!
Here's one way to scupper a deal. This weekend, workers at a Chinese, state-owned steel firm murdered their boss after a proposal to sell out to a private company that would've likely resulted in layoffs. Not surprisingly, the deal has been canceled.
Just last week, 4 managers at a Michelin plant in France were held hostage over treatment of a short-term employee. The managers were released unharmed.
Also last week, workers at a US-owned cigarette paper company in France took managers hostage following plants to shut down:
Fox News: Workers at a mill that produces cigarette paper held four of their bosses during meetings Tuesday night about layoffs. The lock-up, which lasted four hours, occurred in the town hall of Malaucene in southeast France.
The mill, owned by Alpharetta, Georgia-based Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. is slated to shut down in September. The 211 workers are asking the government to intervene to help find a buyer for the plant, according to the CGT union.
Say this for the French, they know how to treat their captives humanely. Earlier this year, angry workers kidnapped a 3M executive, but, says MSNBC, they served him fries, mussells and Pellegrino.
Workers at a Sony plant in France (yes, France again) held their boss hostage after a plan to shut down the factory and can 311 workers. Eventually he was released and handed over to authorities after they failed to resolve the dispute.
Another murder, this time in India.
The Independent: The head of an Italian manufacturing firm located in India was apparently beaten to death by an angry mob made up of dozens of sacked workers who attacked him with iron bars.
Lalit Kishore Choudhary, the 47-year-old head of Graziano Trasmissioni India, bled to death after being set upon as he tried to negotiate with angry former employees who went on the rampage at the company's plant in one of Delhi's satellite towns. A group of cowering Italian staff visiting the plant from the firm's headquarters in Turin, from the company Oerlikon Graziano, locked themselves inside their rooms as the workers ransacked the building.
You'd think Caterpillar would be benefitting from all the simulus spending domestically, but they haven't been, and it's causing them do lay workers off. Fortunately, their US workers aren't as aggressive about keeping their jobs as the French ones are.
Guardian: Caterpillar factory staff had gone on strike for the second day yesterday in an attempt to make their voices heard. Over a quarter of the 2,500 employees are to lose their jobs and the workers were asking for a minimum of €30,000 (£27,800) redundancy payments.
Last night the management, still unable to leave their offices, were under pressure to resume negotiations with workers' leaders. Reflecting the growing anxiety over a split between the haves and the have-nots, union representative Pierre Piccarreta said: 'At a time when the company is making a profit and distributing dividends to shareholders, we want to find a favourable outcome for all the workers and know as quickly as possible where we are going.'
Another case of worker unrest in China. This time, workers at a diesel factory didn't bother capturing managers specifically -- they just rioted and sealed off the area and roads around the factory.
They were mad as hell and they weren't going to take it anymore.
Times Online: Protesting workers held the executive chairman of TDF, the French television broadcast operator, hostage today in the latest case of bossnapping in France.
About 600 employees invaded the group's headquarters outside Paris to demand the withdrawal of a redundancy plan.
Patrick Babin, the executive chairman, was detained in his office, before being released as the striking staff joined a protest march.
Hey, here's one that's not in France! This time it was in Belgium, at a Fiat factory. Only 24 workers were due to get canned, but that's all it takes hold a boss hostage.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.