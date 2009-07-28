Thank god.



Thank god that for all of the layoffs, vanished 401(k)s, and general economic devastation we still haven’t seen any meaningful social unrest or violence in the US. There’s been gun buying, but no pitchforks.

That can’t be said elsewhere, however. In China, India, Belgium and France (especially France), violent unrest has been common, with workers taking out their frustrations against their bosses in the form of kidnappings and even murder.

Here’s a rundown of what happens, WHEN WORKERS ATTACK!

START >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.