'The Walking Dead' will end its run in 2022 with a super-size season 11

Jace Downs/AMC Get ready to say goodbye to ‘The Walking Dead.’ AMC’s long-running zombie series is set to end in late 2022.

“The Walking Dead” is set to end after its coming 11th season on AMC.

In a release sent to Insider, the network announced an extended season 11 with 24 episodes.

That’s in addition to six bonus episodes that were previously announced for season 10.

The current showrunner, Angela Kang, is set to lead a spinoff show centered on Daryl and Carol. It’s one of two new planned spinoff series.

AMC says these are just two examples of other extensions planned for the “TWD” universe.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“The Walking Dead” is coming to an end.

AMC says its long-running zombie series will conclude with a super-size 11th season scheduled to air over two years.

The final season of “TWD” will contain 24 episodes, instead of the usual 16, and run through late 2022. The decision to end the show after 11 seasons comes a month after AMC announced the series would have an extended 10th season with six bonus episodes.

“It’s been 10 years gone bye; what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that,” the chief content officer of the “Walking Dead” universe, Scott Gimple, said in a statement provided to Insider alluding to the show’s pilot episode, “Days Gone Bye.”

“What’s clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic â€” and supported by the best fans in the world,” Gimple continued.

Based on the comic series by Robert Kirkman, “The Walking Dead” premiered in October 2010, following Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and a group of survivors during a zombie apocalypse. Kirkman surprised fans in July 2019 when he abruptly ended the comic.

At its high point, during seasons four through seven, AMC’s adaptation attracted as many as 17.3 million viewers. Even with a ratings decline since season seven’s controversial premiere, it remains the No. 1 series on basic cable despite stars including Lincoln and Danai Gurira leaving in recent years.

More ‘TWD’ shows are on the way, including one centered on fan favourites Daryl and Carol



Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Daryl and Carol are getting their own ‘TWD’ show. Hopefully, Dog will be there as well.

In addition to “TWD” ending, AMC announced two additional spinoff series, bringing the show’s total spinoffs to four. The first spinoff, set to debut in 2023, revolves around Carol and Daryl. The current “TWD” showrunner, Angela Kang, is set to serve as showrunner on the untitled series cocreated by her and Gimple.

“I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast, and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our fans over the next two years,” Kang said. “The ‘Walking Dead’ flagship series has been my creative home for a decade, and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career, and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”

“I feel incredibly honoured to be a part of ‘The Walking Dead.’ This show changed my life and career, and everyone involved has truly been a family for me over the last decade,” Norman Reedus said in a statement to Insider.

“I’m thankful for AMC’s love and support and know there’s so much more story to tell and so much more to bring the best fans in the world,” Reedus continued. “Daryl’s relationship with Carol has always been my favourite relationship on the show (sorry Rick). I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can’t wait to see where their ride goes from here.”

Gimple is also developing an anthology series, “Tales of The Walking Dead.” The episodic series will feature individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new and existing characters. The hope is for the show to feature past cast along with current cast members.

Gene Page/AMC Fans would love to see more of Glenn, Abraham, or other characters who left ‘TWD’ too soon.

“We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on ‘TWD,’ and then, this end will be a beginning of more ‘Walking Dead’ â€” brand-new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies,” Gimple said. “This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. ‘The Walking Dead’ lives.”

The two shows will join “Fear the Walking Dead” as it heads into its sixth season on October 11 and the limited series “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” which will premiere October 4.

AMC says “Tales of the Walking Dead” and the untitled Carol/Daryl series are just two examples of other planned extensions coming to the “TWD” universe.

So how many episodes of ‘TWD’ are left, and how will this extended final season work?



Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Thirty-one episodes of ‘TWD’ have yet to air.

Altogether, 31 episodes of “TWD” remain. The original season 10 finale will air as a special episode on Sunday, October 4, at 9 p.m. AMC hopes to go into production this fall on the six additional bonus episodes of season 10, with plans to air in early 2021. Insider previously confirmed the additional six episodes would have no effect on season 11.

It is not known what the six episodes will entail. They may be standalone stories.

Season 11 will contain the most episodes of any “Walking Dead” season, with 24 episodes. A representative for AMC told Insider no details were available yet on how season 11 would roll out, but if we can look at the past, we may already have an idea of what audiences can expect.

If the planned 24 episodes are split up similar to previous seasons, it’s possible audiences could receive the season in three waves: season 11a in fall 2021, season 11b in spring 2022, and the final eight episodes in fall 2022.

What about those Rick Grimes movies?



Gene Page/AMC According to a release sent out by AMC, ‘a’ ‘Walking Dead’ movie — singular — is still in development.

Gimple announced a trilogy of “TWD” movies with Rick Grimes after Andrew Lincoln’s departure from the show in November 2018. Since then, we haven’t heard much about them.

When Insider asked what this means for the “TWD” movies, an AMC representative confirmed a “Walking Dead” movie was still in development with Skybound and Universal Pictures. The film will follow Grimes’ ongoing journey. The last time we saw him, Rick was saved by Jadis/Anne and lifted away by a mysterious helicopter.

Michonne recently found clues suggesting Rick’s survival and left “TWD” in search of her love.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Kirkman said he’s very involved in the Rick Grimes films and was in touch with Lincoln about them.

“I’ve been very hands-on with shaping that story and making sure that things are on the up and up,” Kirkman said during a virtual panel.

“The Walking Dead” season 10 is free to stream on AMC.com and the AMC app.

You can follow along with our “TWD” coverage here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.