It Will Take At Least A Week For Sony To Get The PlayStation Network Back Online

Sony finally confirmed yesterday that its PlayStation network had been hacked, leading to a shutdown that is now in its second week.



So when will it be back up?

In its FAQ page on the PSN shutdown, Sony says it will take at least another week to find the vulnerability and get some services back online.

Here’s the full statement:

We have a clear path to have PlayStation Network and Qriocity systems back online, and expect to restore some services within a week.

We will keep the service down to allow us to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure smooth operation of our network services when they return; we are working hard to resume the services as soon as we can be reasonably assured our security concerns have been addressed.

Sony also warns that basic user information such as email, postal addresses, and possibly credit card numbers and expiration dates were compromised in the attack.

