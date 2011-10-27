When will the IPO window finally open? [VIDEO]

In an IPO market like this, you need to think like an airline passenger: know where the exits are.



Here’s the dynamic: we have a full IPO pipeline, yet few IPOs actually pricing. Zynga and Groupon seem poised to go, but since the market ground almost to a halt in August, there hasn’t been much activity. What’s going on?

Well, it looks like many companies are filing not necessarily to go public right away but to be ready when the time comes. These businesses want to make it to IPO, and they are putting everything in place so they can pull the trigger quickly when the time is right. Watch the video below to learn more.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Watch more videos on Inside IPO!

Click here for FREE email alerts from Inside IPO >>

Source: OpenView Labs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.