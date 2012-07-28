Linsanity Will Return To Madison Square Garden In December

Photo: AP Images

The NBA has released its 2012-13 schedule. And the first games everybody wants to know about are opening night and Christmas Day. And in a major upset, neither day will feature Jeremy Lin and the Houston Rockets playing in Madison Square Garden.Rather, Lin will make his much anticipated return to Madison Square Garden on a Monday night in mid-December (Dec. 17). That will be Lin’s only game against the Knicks in New York this year. The two teams will also meet in Houston on November 23.



The big games on opening night will be the Boston Celtics in Miami to face the defending NBA champions Miami Heat, in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Dallas Mavericks will also face the Lakers in Los Angeles.

The marquee matchups on Christmas Day will be the Celtics against the Nets in Brooklyn, the Knicks at the Lakers, and a rematch of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Heat, in South Beach.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.