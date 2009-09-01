When Will Insiders Capitulate And Start Buying?

Once again, insiders are overwhelmingly selling shares rather than buying them. Pragmatic Capitalist has the latest chart, showing that insider buying is basically non-existent. Of course, this has been the case since the beginning of the rally, and as an indicator its been totally useless, if not harmful. Not surprisingly, corporate insiders aren’t good market timers. The question is: when will they capitulate, and will that mark the top? At some point, they’ll say enough-is-enough and stop selling — perhaps they’ll even buy in once they see green shoots internally. Perhaps that’s the signal you should be looking for that a top is in.

