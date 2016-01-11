We finally know when 'House of Cards' season 4 will premiere

We finally know when “House of Cards” will return to Netflix for its fourth season.

Mark your calendars for March 4, 2016.

The streaming site dropped a new preview during the Golden Globes showing a run through of Frank Underwood’s (Kevin Spacey) most dastardly deeds on the road to securing his place in the White House.

While the television promo didn’t reveal the series’ return date, a slightly different clip that premiered online confirmed the March return date.

Check out the preview below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

