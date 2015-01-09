Here's When You Can Finally See The New Season Of 'Game Of Thrones'

HBO Emilia Clarke in season 4 of ‘Game of Thrones.’

Winter is coming … in April.

HBO has announced that season 5 of “Game of Thrones” will premiere Sunday, April 12, 2015 at 9 p.m.

The new season will consist of 10 episodes.

Favourites including Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, and Lena Headey will return.

In the same announcement, HBO confirmed season 2 of “Silicon Valley” and season 4 of “Veep” will launch the same night at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., respectively.

Here’s the full press release below:

HBO has confirmed that the new seasons of GAME OF THRONES, SILICON VALLEY and VEEP will debut back-to-back on SUNDAY, APRIL 12, starting at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT). GAME OF THRONES begins its ten-episode fifth season SUNDAY, APRIL 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m.). Based on the popular book series “A Song of Ice and Fire,” by George R.R. Martin, this hit Emmy®-winning fantasy series chronicles an epic struggle for power in a vast and violent kingdom. Members of the ensemble cast for the fourth season included Emmy® and Golden Globe winner Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Kit Harington, Natalie Dormer, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner. Executive producers, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger, Bernadette Caulfield; co-executive producers, Guymon Casady, Vince Gerardis, George R.R. Martin SILICON VALLEY returns for its ten-episode second season SUNDAY, APRIL 12 (10:00-10:30 p.m.). Mike Judge (“Office Space,” “King of the Hill”) brings his irreverent brand of humour to HBO in this Emmy®- and Golden Globe-nominated comedy series, which looks at the modern-day epicentre of the high-tech gold rush, where the people most qualified to succeed are the least capable of handling success. The cast includes Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross and Jimmy O. Yang. Mike Judge, Alec Berg, John Altschuler, Dave Krinsky, Michael Rotenberg and Tom Lassally executive produce. The series was created by Judge & Altschuler & Krinsky. VEEP launches its ten-episode fourth season SUNDAY, APRIL 12 (10:30-11:00 p.m.). Created by Armando Iannucci, this Emmy®-nominated series stars Emmy® winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus as former senator Selina Meyer, who became vice president, only to find the job was nothing like she expected, but everything she was warned about. The show also stars Emmy® winner Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Timothy C. Simons, Sufe Bradshaw and Kevin Dunn. Iannucci executive produces along with Christopher Godsick and Frank Rich.

