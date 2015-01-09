Here's When You Can Finally See The New Season Of 'Game Of Thrones'

Winter is coming … in April.
HBO has announced that season 5 of “Game of Thrones” will premiere Sunday, April 12, 2015 at 9 p.m.
The new season will consist of 10 episodes.
Favourites including Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, and Lena Headey will return.
In the same announcement, HBO confirmed season 2 of “Silicon Valley” and season 4 of “Veep” will launch the same night at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., respectively.
Here’s the full press release below:
