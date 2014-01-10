'Game Of Thrones' Back This Spring

Pixomondo, Wired / YouTube screencapHopefully, we’ll get more time with the dragons in season 4.
“Game of Thrones” fans, get ready to return to Westeros … this spring.
HBO announced season 4 of its hit series will begin April 6.
The network will deliver the first trailer of the new season Sunday before the series premiere of “True Detective,” a new crime show starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.
Earlier, “Game of Thrones” was named the most-pirated TV series of 2013.
The news is among a few announcements from HBO Thursday including a fourth season renewal of “Girls” and “Boardwalk Empire” ending after its next season this fall.
