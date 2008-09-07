When Will Cramer Call The Bottom Again?

At the end of July, Jim Cramer called the bottom. Specifically, he said the bear market was over and it was time to back up the truck.



For a while, it looked like Jim might be right. Now, with the market below where it was when he made the call, it looks like… well, it looks like he’ll get another opportunity to call the bottom.

Will he? When? Place your bets!

And while you’re thinking about it, enjoy the video from Don Harrold on Jim’s Greatest Hits:

