The First 'Batman V Superman' Trailer Could Be Coming Soon

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill surprise fans at San Diego Comic-Con to unveil ‘Batman V Superman’ footage.

Now that the “Avengers: Age of Ultron” trailer has been unveiled after making an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con this summer, fans are wondering when they will be able to see the first trailer for “Batman V Superman,” which also debuted footage at the event.

Well, it doesn’t sound like we’ll have to wait much longer.

The rumour going around is that we’ll see a trailer by December.

Batman site Batman-on-film reports a teaser will be released online and attached to a November or December movie release.

Since “Batman V Superman” is a Warner Bros. film, the most likely contender for the trailer would be holiday film “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” which hits theatres December 17, 2014.

According to the site, the teaser trailer will be “Batman heavy,” so expect to see more of Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader.

We’ll still have a while to wait for the film. “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” is set for a March 25, 2016 release.

