Economists have varying opinions on when Australia will reopen, from 'the end of June' to much later in the year

Florent Rols / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Economists expect the concerns about a second wave COVID-19 hit, as seen in Singapore, will mean policy advisers will be reluctant to lift restrictions until June in line with the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) expectations.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday the national cabinet would over the next four weeks start considering lifting some restrictions.

We will be assessing our performance and looking at how we can start to ease restrictions in that four-week period.”

IFM chief economist Alex Joiner said the federal government and policy makers will be highly cautious despite a widespread push to drop restrictions soon.

“We think the wind-down of restrictions will be very, very gradual. We think the policy experts will be wary of lifting them too soon,” Dr Joiner said.

“Singapore lifted early and their cases rose quite steeply.”

Dr Joiner expects any “meaningful restrictions” will be lifted by September.

“The government is prepared to see unemployment go to 10 per cent or higher so I think they are assuming it will take longer to reopen. I think it’s going to be staged.”

Reopening

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe said the reopening of the economy should start from June.

“One plausible scenario is that the various restrictions begin to be progressively lessened by around the middle of the year and are mostly removed by late in the year perhaps with the exception of the restrictions on international travel.”

“We could expect the economy to begin its bounce-back in the September quarter and for that bounce-back to strengthen from there.”

ANZ chief economist David Plank was more bullish on the lifting of restrictions.

“Our forecasts are based on the bulk of them being lifted by the end of June, other than international travel, major sporting events and concerts, and we still expect some limits around bars and restaurants in terms of numbers,” he said.

On Wednesday Australian Rugby League commissioner Wayne Pearce confirmed that NRL clubs would be able to resume training from May 4 with the competition planned to start by May 28.

Goldman Sachs chief economist Andrew Boak said one of the key concerns was that unlike in the northern hemisphere, winter was approaching here and that could heighten the risk of more infections.

“With Australia entering its winter mid-year the revised guidance from the government is to prepare for containment measures extending for ‘at least the next six months’.”

Westpac’s Bill Evans said: “The RBA’s scenario is broadly in line with the scenario on which we based our forecasts which we characterised as the restrictions being gradually eased through the September quarter with nearly all internal restrictions eased by year’s end although international restrictions were expected to remain well into 2021,” Mr Evans said.

Citi’s Josh Williamson said mid-May would likely be the start of some lifting in restrictions.

“We believe that the government will look to relax social distancing rules by mid-May, the four-week period flagged by the Prime Minister last week.”

This story originally appeared in the Australian Financial Review. Read the original story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.