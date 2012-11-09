rumour: iPad Mini With Retina Coming In Second Half Of Next Year

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

The number one complaint about the iPad Mini is the lackluster screen.It’s not as sharp as Apple’s other products, which have a Retina display making it virtually impossible to see pixels. It’s worse even than the screens on cheaper tablets from Amazon and Google.



Apple being Apple, everyone assumes its going to eventually upgrade that screen to a Retina display.

The only real question is when.

Well, there’s already a rumour about when we’re getting the iPad Mini with a better screen from Chinese site DoNews. It says the Retina iPad Mini will be out in the second half of next year.

That sounds like the iPad Mini will be on an annual upgrade cycle, which makes sense since the iPhone is on an annual upgrade cycle. The normal iPad was on an annual upgrade cycle too, until Apple upgraded it last week.

Anyway, this is the first rumour of a Retina-ready iPad Mini. We’ll be on the lookout for more.

If it’s true though, there’s some solace in buying an iPad Mini this holiday season. It won’t be passed by a better iPad Mini for a year.

Don’t Miss: Don’t Buy An iPad Mini (Yet)!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.