DISASTER: This AMC Show's Ratings Are, Literally, Zero

The fourth episode of AMC’s reality TV show, The Pitch, aired last night and it could be one of the last.The show, which AMC hoped would capitalise on the success of Mad Men, pits two ad agencies against each other for a real account. So far, Subway, Waste Management and Clockwork Home Services have been the “prize in each show.” One firm wins the account; the other is left, often in tears, trying to explain why it lost.



From the beginning there were problems. Remember CBS’ Jingles? Probably not. It never made it to air because traditionally, advertising shows fail. We already profiled the laundry list of major shops who said no to AMC.

Then came the ratings.

According to Nielsen, The Pitch earned a 0.20 in the adult 18-49 category in its debut—fewer than 20% of Mad Men‘s audience stayed up to watch AMC’s reality show.

But things got worse.

Once The Pitch moved to its Monday night slot, the ratings tanked. The April 30 episode attracted 45,000 adults according to Nielsen earning a 0.0 and finishing 30th on Nielsen’s cable ratings, besting only a rerun of episode one, which came in 31st. The May 7 episode also earned a 0.0, this time with 59,000 adults tuning in according to Nielsen.

AMC then moved the show back to Sundays, following Mad Men again. Last night’s episode focused on an account for Popchips, most recently in the news for its racist ad featuring Ashton Kutcher. (The Popchips episode was filmed before the controversy, as such, it plays no part in the episode.)

Earlier today, Kovel/Fuller released a statement confirming it will appear on a fifth episode, for May 20, against The Ad Store, which already lost an account with Waste Management to SK+G in episode two.

Eight episodes were originally ordered, although AMC has not said which clients are on any of the final three episodes—perhaps it’s a sign of its premature end.

