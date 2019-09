According to Bloomberg TV, a roundtrip flight from New York City to Omaha, Nebraska during the first weekend of May costs more than a trip to-and-from Paris.



Why? Because that’s when Warren Buffett holds his annual shareholders meeting, aka “Woodstock for capitalists.”



