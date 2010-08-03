Microsoft Won't Get Into The Tablet Game For Another Whole Year

Apple will see no iPad competition from Microsoft for at least one year, thanks to Microsoft’s reliance on Intel.



Steve Ballmer calls producing an iPad-killer “job one” at Microsoft, but he also says, “We’ll get a boost sometime after the new year when Intel brings its new Oak Trail processor to market.”

In other words, Microsoft is waiting for the Intel’s “Oak Trail” processor, which is low-power and targeted at tablets, before it can really attack the iPad.

Because Oak Trail isn’t coming until early 2011, Mary Jo Foley at ZDNet points out, that means it’s going to be a few quarters before hardware makers are putting Oak Trail chips in devices.

So, if everything goes according to schedule, we won’t see a real Windows tablet until this time next year.

At that point, iPad 2 will be on the market, likely with a beautiful retina display, and front facing camera for FaceTime chats. Apple will have probably sold 12-14 million units, too.

Just like in the smartphone market, Microsoft will be playing catch-up.

See Also: Steve Ballmer: Apple Has Sold More iPads Than I’d Like

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.