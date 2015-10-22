The best time to see the Halley's Comet meteor shower

If you’re willing to wake up before the crack of dawn, you’ll get to see a spectacular celestial show this week.

The Orionid meteor shower happens around this time every year when the Earth passes through the tail of Halley’s Comet. Chunks of debris from the comet burn up as they hit Earth’s atmosphere, creating brilliant streaks of light that race across the sky.

For Australians, according to Astroblogger:

“…the best viewing is the morning of the 23rd, when between 3-5 am under dark skies you should see about a meteor every 3-5 minutes.

NASA The most recognisable part of the constellation of Orion are three stars that appear in a row.

If you are in a dark enough area, you won’t need a telescope to see the show. You should be able to see the meteors passing through the constellation of Orion, which you can locate in the sky using this guide from the Globe at Night.

However, you might be out of luck this year if you live in a big city, according to NASA.

“The Orionids will probably show weaker activity than usual this year,” Bill Cooke, a scientist at the NASA Meteoroid Environments Office, said in a press release.

But don’t worry if you can’t spot any meteors. NASA is providing a live stream of the event:



If you don’t want to stay up late or wake up that early this week, the next meteor shower, called Leonids, will peak on November 18, according to NASA.

