When Twitter Files The S-1 For Its IPO, This Is Where It Will Appear

Twitter will file its S-1 disclosure, describing in detail the company’s finances in advance of its IPO, today,

according to Bloomberg.

When it does so, that document will appear here on the SEC’s web site.

So if you want to read it first, click through to that link and keep refreshing the page until a new document coded “S-1” appears.

Good luck!

That’s pretty much what Business Insider’s Tech news team is doing until the document appears.

