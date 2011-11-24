When Traders Aren't Reading About The Markets, They're Likely Reading About Sex

Bloomberg Terminals are the information lifeblood of the financial industry.
Among other functions, they provide breaking news and collect articles from all over that are relevant to trading.
But Bloomberg also collects what they call “Odd” news; basically, that includes everything not relevant to markets. Today, for example, that included stories on astronauts, the grossest parts of the mall, and the world’s biggest pork taco.
But traders and bankers don’t seem to find those stories very compelling. When they click on non-finance articles, it’s usually because there’s some nudity involved.
The evidence: we’ve collected the top 10 most-read Bloomberg Terminal news in the Odd category for the last month.
The tenth-most popular non-finance article was a Comtex writeup of this story about a Chicago-area town's effort to break a Guiness World Record by lighting 32,000 jack-o'-lanterns.
An innocent beginning.
Source: Bloomberg Terminal
At number nine, a (borderline NSFW) Daily Mail story featuring a big glossy photo of a nearly naked Melanie Sykes. The 'news' here is that she just posed for Esquire--her first nude shoot after decades as a model, at the age of 41.
At number eight, a Globe and Mail story about the discount Irish airliner that wants to offer in-flight porn.
Given Ryanair's website, maybe this shouldn't be surprising.
The seventh most popular non-finance article in the last month is a CBS story about a couple who, tripping on acid, fed their dog some acid, too.
The police were called when the two 25-year-olds were seen running naked through their neighbourhood.
At number six, this CBS story reporting on the announcement that two people who had sex while skydiving did not violate any FAA rules.
For good measure, one of them is a porn star.
At number five, our final break from naked people in the top 10: a UPI story about an infestation of huge rats on the beaches of New Zealand.
The fourth most popular Odd story was this SFGate article about the actress Evan Rachel Wood announcing a break from being filmed naked after doing so for the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce.
At number three, this UPI article about an adult actress telling a Boston radio station that she had slept with a professional baseball player. (That guy.)
Finally, the number one most popular non-finance story on Bloomberg Terminals in the last month: a UPI article about the revenge of a scorned woman who sent naked pictures of her old flame to his wife and neighbours.
'Pasadena, Texas, police were alerted to the incident when several female neighbours made complaints about receiving the photographs in an envelope addressed to 'Ms.' The back of each photograph had a vulgar phrase written on it.'
She also called his work and claimed he had been stealing from them.
