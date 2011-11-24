When Traders Aren't Reading About The Markets, They're Likely Reading About Sex

Bloomberg Terminals are the information lifeblood of the financial industry.



Among other functions, they provide breaking news and collect articles from all over that are relevant to trading.

But Bloomberg also collects what they call “Odd” news; basically, that includes everything not relevant to markets. Today, for example, that included stories on astronauts, the grossest parts of the mall, and the world’s biggest pork taco.

But traders and bankers don’t seem to find those stories very compelling. When they click on non-finance articles, it’s usually because there’s some nudity involved.

The evidence: we’ve collected the top 10 most-read Bloomberg Terminal news in the Odd category for the last month.

