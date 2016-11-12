A rare supermoon is rising next week -- here's what makes it so unusual

On November 14 the moon will be closer than it has been in nearly 70 years. Lucky for us, the moon will also be nearly full at the same time. This phenomenon is called a supermoon because the moon appears bigger and brighter in the night sky than usual. Since the full moon will be especially close this month, it makes this a rare supermoon. So don’t miss it! We won’t have another one like until 2034.

