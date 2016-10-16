8 things you should always buy with a credit card

Credit cards often get a bad rap.

“There is no positive side to credit card use,” personal finance guru Dave Ramsey wrote on his website. He has a good point, as our consumer-driven society makes it incredibly easy to spiral into credit card debt.

However, advantages to credit cards include the purchase and fraud protection they offer, and the fact that using them allows you to build the credit required for major purchases in the future, like a home or car. There are some situations when it’s smarter to choose credit over debit — as long as you pay your bills on time, that is.

Now that that’s out of the way, use your credit card responsibly for these eight types of purchases:

Kathleen Elkins contributed to an earlier version of this article.

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider 1. Online purchases It's better to be overly cautious and use credit over debit -- particularly if you're buying from a smaller and less established company. Mike Nudelman/Business Insider 2. Flights It's smart to use a credit card with built-in travel protection when buying flights, as you never know when something might come up. Mike Nudelman/Business Insider 3. Items from small vendors If you're at a flea market, food festival, or buying from a vendor on the street who accepts cards, err on the side of caution and use credit. Mike Nudelman/Business Insider 4. Car rentals Many credit cards offer rental-car insurance, which will cover you in most situations. Also, if you use a debit card, you may have to put down a large deposit. Mike Nudelman/Business Insider 5. Hotel rooms As with renting a car, if you use a debit card to book a room, you may have to submit a large deposit to cover things such as damage to the room, room service, or other incidental purchases. Mike Nudelman/Business Insider 6. Purchases made over the phone Any purchase that is expected to arrive in the future should be made with a credit card, in case the item never makes it to your doorstep. Mike Nudelman/Business Insider 7. Products offering warranties Many credit cards offer extended-warranty policies that will cover your electronics or other goods beyond the manufacturer's warranty. Mike Nudelman/Business Insider 8. Big-ticket items If you're in the market for a new washing machine or laptop, go with credit. The purchase protection will come in handy if something ever goes wrong with the item.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.