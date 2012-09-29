INSTANT MBA: The Only Ideas Worth Pursuing Are The Ones With Validation

Photo: Cory Levy

Today’s advice comes from Cory Levy, co-founder of the mobile app One, via his interview with Young Entrepreneur:“There’s no way you know if whatever [idea] you’re working on is worth pursuing if no one else is validating it… I wouldn’t advise a student to leave school with just an idea and no validation.”



Levy made a big decision to drop out of the University of Illinois and pursue the opportunity to launch One with co-founder Michael Callahan.

His advice to other young entrepreneurs is to get unbiased feedback on your idea or product before committing to it full-time.

Levy suggests having a small test group assess your product or idea and provide you with as objective an opinion as possible. This will tell you whether to run with your idea, make some changes, or go back to the drawing board.

“Products speak louder than words. Build great things and surround yourself with people smarter than you.”

