Joining Silicon Valley's Billion-Dollar Startup Factory, Y Combinator, Isn't Always The Best Idea

Silicon Valley accelerator Y Combinator is one of the most prestigious programs for entrepreneurs in the tech industry.



It has an acceptance rate similar to that of an Ivy League school, and a track record for producing billion-dollar-valuation startups, like Dropbox and Airbnb.

But depending on what stage your startup is in, Y Combinator may not be right for you.

Ryan Lackey, a YC summer 2011 alum and co-founder of CryptoSeal, recently wrote on Quora that he wishes he had waited six more months to do Y Combinator. That way, he says he could have finished more of the product and actually launched it on Demo Day, instead of launching it nearly two years later. Demo Day occurs at the very end of each Y Combinator program, where startups launch on stage in front of a group of investors.

Here’s his full answer below.

Read Quote of Ryan Lackey’s answer to Y Combinator: If you did Y Combinator and regretted it, what were your reasons? on Quora

