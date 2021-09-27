The best time to get your flu shot is early fall

- The best time to get a flu shot is in the early fall, particularly in late Sept. or early Oct.
- This gives you time to build up protective antibodies to the virus before the height of flu season.
- The flu shot lasts for 6 months, so if you get it in Oct. it will protect you through flu season end.
Flu shots are the most effective way to help prevent getting the flu and the dangerous complications associated with a serious case of influenza. In the 2018-2019 flu season, experts estimate that the vaccine prevented about 4.4 million illnesses.
The flu vaccine is usually offered from late September all the way until January or February of the following year. But just because flu clinics are open through February doesn’t mean you should wait that long to get vaccinated.
The best time to get a flu shot
If you live in the Northern Hemisphere, the best time to get your flu shot is in the early fall, particularly in late September or October. In fact, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone get a flu vaccine by the end of October so they are protected for the entire flu season.
The flu vaccine protects you for six months, so if you get it in mid-October it should protect you through mid-April, which is through all of the flu season, which typically ends in March.
That means you can still get sick with the flu within those two weeks while you’re building up immunity. So, it’s less likely you’ll get the flu if you’re vaccinated early when the flu virus infection rates are still low.
Is it too late to get a flu shot?
As long as the flu shot is being offered, it is never too late to get vaccinated, says Lopez.
The only risks associated with getting the flu shot late is that you might get the flu. And if you haven’t had the vaccine the illness could prove more serious, especially if you’re in a high-risk group.
So you can and should get immunized whenever you can, even if you’ve already become sick with the flu.
Insider’s takeaway
Getting a flu shot at any point during flu season is better than no flu shot at all. However, timing is a factor in determining how well you’re protected.
The CDC and healthcare providers recommend that every eligible person from the age of six months up to be vaccinated by the end of October.