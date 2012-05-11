A Short, Simple Guide To Changing Your Name After Marriage

Photo: Flickr / Jerry Bunkers

Once you know — in a formal sense — how to change your name after marriage, it can be difficult to keep up with all the extra steps: who to tell, which documents to change, which groups you need to notify. To make things easier, we’ve come up with a short, simple list that you can reference postwedding. Not sure where to start? Here’s what you need to consider:



When to Change Your Name

Your name can be changed only once you’ve received a certified marriage licence with a raised, authentic seal.

For travel purposes, it’s best to wait until after your honeymoon, because the name on your passport needs to match the name on your ticket and extra travel documents.

Who to Notify

In addition to changing your passport, drivers licence, Social Security card, and other official documents, you also need to address the following:

Bank and credit card companies

Home utilities companies

Post office

Human resources department

Business cards

Leases, mortgages, or rental information

Insurance policies

Medical groups: Doctor, dentist, etc.

Professional associations and licenses

School records

Gym membership

Airlines and frequent flyer programs

Email address

Social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc.

Personal or professional website

Magazine subscriptions

Don’t forget to share the news with friends and family, too! Whether you’re into a subtle announcement or something a bit more formal, here are seven ways to tell people that you changed your name.

