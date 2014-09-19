Here's Who Should Book Thanksgiving Flights In September

If you’re balking at Halloween candy at the drugstore, you won’t be happy about the fact that it’s time to start looking at Thanksgiving flights.

Not everyone needs to rush online, however. CheapAir put together the below infographic to help fliers figure out whether or not they need to buy their tickets as soon as possible in order to save on fares.

And if you’re looking to book a flight for later in the season — or any time, really — take a look at the Ultimate Guide To Scoring Cheap Flights.

