When Tim Geithner Goes Surfing, He Takes An Entourage

A California surf instructor ca

lled Dave was tasked with the wave-riding edification of one high profile client (and his daughter) over the weekend.



It turns out the nation’s treasurer, Tim Geithner, is more than just a basketball guru…

According to Dealbreaker,

“A man named Tim” made a reservation for a surf lesson at Open Ocean Surf Lessons in Half Moon Bay, for himself and his daughter.

When six people showed up, instructor David Alexander thought nothing of it, figuring the other guys were “just business associates.”

When he suggested the suits, who were not taking part, wait in a near by restaurant, he was told, “No, I gotta watch.”

Alexander again thought nothing of it, until Geithner’s daughter cued him into the fact that a) those guys were Secret Service and b) who dad was.

The original video, posted by John Carney at NetNet, appears to have been disabled for the time being.

But we know from Heidi Moore that one of the highlights of the interview, “is the surfing instructor who was glad that the Secret Service was hanging around, so his car wouldn’t get broken into.”

As for surf instructor Dave, he had his own theory on why the treasurer likes to paddle out: “Who knows, he probably just unloads all the economy in the water… You know that’s a lot of unloading….oh my god, you’d need at least a few sessions for that.”

Our never-gonna-happen dream? To see Geithner and Dan Loeb go head-to-head in the surf…

