Here's What To Do When Investors Are Throwing Money At You

Companies get hot. And investors start throwing money at them. Entrepreneurs get calls and emails all day long from investors wanting to invest. After a while, the entrepreneurs start to think that they should take the money. Not because they need it, but because they figure if people are throwing money at them, it’s probably a good idea to take some.



Given that we are in the “throwing money at entrepreneurs” period in web investing, I thought I’d say a few things about this.

1) Don’t take money you will never ever need. No matter what price and terms the money is offered, it has a cost. Money is never free. If you have absolutely no need for the money then don’t take it.

2) Money lying around tends to get spent. It is a very hard mental exercise to sock away a bunch of money and forget about it. If you think you’ll just raise the money and put it away for a rainy day, just know that will be hard to do. And if you have team members who have ideas about how to spend/invest it, it will be even harder.

3) If you need the money, then raise it now. I have not seen a better time to raise money for web startups since the late 90s.

4) If you don’t need the money, but have some ideas about how you could put it to good use, then do some hard work on those use cases. Flesh them out. Size them up. Build a plan. Then raise the money and execute the plan.

5) If your company doesn’t need the money, but you sure could use some, then think about selling some secondary shares. But don’t sell a lot. Maybe 10-20% of your position. I’ve come to believe that entrepreneurs putting away some money to protect the downside is largely a good thing. It allows them to take bigger risks and play for more upside.

6) Do not let the fact that your competitors are raising money impact your decisions around fundraising. I have not seen one company beat another because they raised more money. Most of the time it is the other way around. The overfunded company loses most of the time.

7) Don’t let this environment make you crazy. I understand the problem. We get calls and emails too. It is tempting to get caught up in the nutty market we are in. Focus on your business, your product, your team. Put all this stuff in perspective and don’t let it take you mind off what matters. You need money to build a business but the money is a tool, the business is the mission. Focus on the mission.

The financial markets will come and go. Sometimes investors are focused on the downside. Other times they are focused on the upside. Right now it is the latter. But someday it will move to the former. That’s how financial markets behave. End markets, the place all businesses get paid day in and out don’t whipsaw you like financial markets. Build a product and sell it to the end market and get profitable and create lasting sustainable value and you’ll get to the pay window on your terms and your time frame.

