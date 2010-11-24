When The World Is Melting Down, There Can Only Be One ONE TRUE CURRENCY

Silver has been much hotter than gold lately, and as we’ve noted it basically trades like a high-beta tech stock. Gold does too, and on “risk on” days it’s usually up.



But when there’s real chaos around the world: Spain, Ireland, North Korea, etc. Silver is nowhere to be found.

It’s all gold (oh, and much to the chagrin of fiat currency haters, the dollar is hot today, too).

Here’s GLD vs. SLV:

Click here for a guide to the Korea crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.