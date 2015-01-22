Here's The Moment 'The Office' Cast Knew The Show Had To End

Youtube/The Office US Steve Carrell and Rainn Wilson starred in ‘The Office’ on NBC.

“The Office” ran on NBC for nine seasons, and even devoted fans can probably say that the sitcom started to show its age after a while.

Even one of the show’s central characters can attest to the fact that the cast collectively knew it was time to say goodbye to “The Office” when they were filming the ninth season, which ultimately ended up being the final season of the series.

Rainn Wilson, who played character Dwight Schrute, spoke about his experiences on the popular NBC show at the AOL Build Speaker Series on Tues., Jan. 20. Moderator Joshua Horowitz asked if there was a tipping point for the series, when the cast knew it had to end.

“That’s exactly what happened in the final season of ‘The Office,'” he answered. “We all … me, John [Krasinski], Jenna [Fischer], Ed [Helms], especially … were like, ‘This has been fantastic, I love this job, I love you all here, it’s time for this show to end.”

“We went into Greg’s [Daniels, showrunner], the producers’ office, and were like ‘let’s end, lets make this the final season a great send-off,'” he added. “I think every single person was just really ready to end. We did 200 episodes. We had a great time.”

Even though Wilson was ready for the show to end — and that much talked-about Dwight Schrute spinoff never came to realisation — Wilson doesn’t take it for granted. “I’m really spoiled,” he said. “Because it’s the greatest work experience ever.”

