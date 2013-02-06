When The Government Asked People Not To Alter A Picture Of Obama With A Gun, This Is What Happened

When the government releases a photo of the president, it always comes with one request: Do not alter the image.
So what did the Internet do?
Photoshop it, of course.
One recent picture of Obama shooting a gun has been tweaked every way imaginable. Now instead of shooting at nothing, Obama is shooting everything from a unicorn to characters in Grand Theft Auto.
BuzzFeed has a slew of Photoshopped Obama gun images. Here’s one of our favourites (a Photoshop of another iconic Obama image, the spider man boy).
Before:
Photo: The White House
After:
Photo: BuzzFeed via KnowYourMeme.com
