Tickets for 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' go on sale tomorrow in Australia

We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time.

You’ll finally be able to buy your tickets for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” starting Tuesday in Australia.

Disney and Lucasfilm made the announcement Sunday in a press release.

Hoyts Australia is promoting the sale of tickets from tomorrow on its website for Australian cinemas.

The first full-length trailer is due out tomorrow as well.

Disney and Lucasfilm also revealed the official theatrical poster for the film, which you can view in full below. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will be in theatres December 18.

