Tickets for 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' go on sale tomorrow in Australia

We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time.
You’ll finally be able to buy your tickets for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” starting Tuesday in Australia.
Disney and Lucasfilm made the announcement Sunday in a press release.
Hoyts Australia is promoting the sale of tickets from tomorrow on its website for Australian cinemas.
The first full-length trailer is due out tomorrow as well.
Disney and Lucasfilm also revealed the official theatrical poster for the film, which you can view in full below. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will be in theatres December 18.
