Here's When 6 Major Retailers Will Likely Change Their Prices

A new report has revealed some fascinating insight into retailers’ online price changes.

According to the data, Costco makes most of its price changes on Saturday and Sunday, while Target’s alterations spike on Tuesday and Friday.

Amazon, which averages 2.5 million price changes daily, tends to alter its prices evenly across the week. The research was conducted by the price intelligence firm 360pi.

The chart below reveals the times of the week when six major retailers make most of their price changes.

In one case, Amazon changed the price of a single item eight times in one day, the report found.

The report also reveals how closely some retailers, such as Lowe’s, are tracking their competitor’s pricing for specific products, as shown in the first chart below.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.