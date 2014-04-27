These Are The Times Of The Year When People Dump Each Other...

When do people end their romantic relationships?

Is the urge to break up seasonal… or are dump days distributed smoothly throughout the year?

According to the following chart by David McCandless and Lee Byron of Information Is Beautiful, there are major break-up seasons. The chart is based on Facebook status data and first appeared in a book called The Visual Miscellaneum.

Based on the data, the big break-up seasons are late winter (February-March, after Valentine’s Day) and early winter (November and December, just before the holidays.) There are also break-up peaks on April Fool’s Day, in mid-June, and on Mondays.

Almost no one breaks up on Christmas. It’s apparently “too cruel.”

The chart was recently tweeted by Arthur Charpentier of @Freakonometrics.

