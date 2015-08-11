Parents on Reddit are confessing times they had to scold their kids but were secretly proud of them

Sometimes, parents have to discipline kids for things that aren’t really all that wrong — when kids stand up to bullies a little too strongly, for example, or when they use adult language to hilarious effect.

And today on Reddit, parents are spilling about all of the times they had to act mad at their kids, but were secretly impressed. And the results are hilarious.

Scroll down to find out what the parents of Reddit secretly got a kick out of.

Verbal dexterity. Wikimedia Commons 'My 16 year old son and his buddies decided to call their dodgeball team 'Snipe' so that they could 'accidentally' stand in front of the whole school with their lettered T-shirts spelling out 'Penis.' Such a proud mum I was!' - /u/TallyWhackerLacker The budding hacker. Robert Scoble 'I blocked YouTube on the iPad. I was a little worried my kid might see some stuff on YouTube not intended for a 5-year-old. My 5-year-old found a work-around by starting up Angry Birds, clicking on the Angry Birds Cartoons, then browsing to his favourite YouTuber using the Voice Search function. 'I have to say, that's brighter than most adults I've seen. He dealt with bypassing Password protection and his own inability to write using the speech function. That's amazing!' - /u/JamAndDai Diversionary tactics. YouTube 'My brother-in-law was lecturing his daughter about something and he was in an intense angry rant. She interrupted him in his yelling to ask 'Daddy, can you lift a bear?'' - /u/suzieaton Political acumen. The only appropriate response to a WalMart parking lot traffic dispute. 'I went to WalMart with my boys and some guy nearly backed over us in the parking lot. It was bad. Stepson was looking elsewhere and my hands were full with the baby, so I basically smashed him in the chest with the diaper bag to stop his forward movement. 'As he's recovering his balance and realising what happened, the guy is just staring at us like we materialised out of nowhere... And stepson plants his feet and flips him the double bird. Completely calm, confident, full eye contact, and he held it up there for a good three seconds. The kiddo is normally kind of shy with adults. It was like seeing a glimpse of the man he is going to become.' - /u/EmeraldGirl Brute strength. Denis Doyle/Getty 'My daughter, 15, just took up boxing (actual boxing, not boxercise) for fun. On Sunday, when we were playing around sparring in the backyard, she caught me with a right hook that was hard enough to make me see stars for a couple minutes. 'I'm a 110kg guy, ex-heavyweight. Was so impressed and full of love I was speechless. I think my silence was interpreted as rage, because she got very apologetic.' - /u/imnotsurethatsnotok Movie quotes. 20th Century Fox 'My 5-year-old daughter has been getting grounded lately as a result of having bad bedtimes. One morning, she asked me what would happen if she kept getting grounded. She listened intently as I gave a long speech about how the longer you're grounded, the worse the consequences are, and how eventually you won't have any privileges left, and on and on and on. When I was done, she responded: 'You're killin' me, Smalls.'' - /u/gie-gie Creative answers at school. YouTube 'It was actually my nephew, but a few years ago (back when he was in 2nd or 3rd grade), his class was learning about onomatopoeia and the teacher was asking the children if they knew any. Apparently, my nephew raised his hand and said, 'I know one!' and then he farted.' - /u/Subwulfer Lunch upgrades. Instagram/jackingjac 'Not a parent, but this made my parents proud. 'In 1st grade (6 years old), I loved anything military. During art class, I started drawing 'war' pictures. It was school policy to have a child meet with the guidance counselor to discuss why they were drawing violent images. 'The thing was that these meetings took place at lunch, and the guidance counselor would bring in a Happy Meal for the child. I immediately made the connection and started drawing more war pictures to get the free McDonald's. 'When my mother was finally called into the school, I was forced to admit my scheme. The counselor was embarrassed, and my mother started laughing immediately.' - /u/Sully1102

