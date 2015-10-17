This hilarious video reveals when you really shouldn't wear your Halloween costume to work

Dressing up for Halloween can be a lot of fun, especially when you work in an office that’s cool enough to celebrate the annual festivities.

But before you head into to work donning your best rendition of sexy Donald Trump, you might want to consider how that will go over when you’re leading a big client presentation.

Fast Company Studios recently created a hilarious video starring Upright Citizens Brigade actors that reveals how you really look when you commit to wearing your costume at work.

Here’s the video:





