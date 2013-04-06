North Korean Deadline For Embassies And South's Workers Aligns With DPRK's 'Magic Number'

Earlier North Korea told embassies in Pyongyang to consider evacuating their employees because it can’t guarantee their safety after April 10.



That’s also the day that South Korean (ROK) companies must pull all of their workers out of the Kaesong industrial complex — an ROK-financed project that accounts for up to 40 per cent of the North’s revenue.

For the last few days the North has blocked South Koreans from entering the complex in the North — considered the last lifeline between the two Koreas — while allowing them to leave at any time.

The date 4/10/13 also plays into the fact that three generations of the Kim family have been fixated on the number 9, New Focus International editor-in-chief Jang Jin-sung reports in The Guardian.

Jang details numerous how numerous important events, beginning with Korea’s liberation from Japanese occupation, have been linked to the number 9 (an auspicious number in east Asia). These include:

Founder Kim Il-sung declared the birth date of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to be September 9.

Kim’s personal bodyguard corps, the Supreme Guard Command, was named Unit 963 (double nine is an especially lucky combination).

Kim Jong-il repeatedly stressed the fact that his birthday fell on 16 February (1+6+2=9), and he was appointed to the highest military post on 24 December (2+4+1+2=9).

Kim Jong-un made his first public role as general of the Korean People’s Army on September 27, 2010 (the 9th month and 2+7=9 equals double nine).

The produce used to feed the Kims comes from No. 9 farms and No. 9 work details, and the meals are called No 9 products.

And the links extend to military actions. More from Jang:

The country’s first nuclear test took place on 9 October 2006. The second long-range rocket launch was on 5 April 2009 (5+4=9 and nine of 2009, double nine). The next one was successfully launched on 12 December 2012 (1+2+1+2+1+2=9). There was a nuclear test on 12 February (20)13 (1+2+2+1+3=9). A recent North Korean propaganda video released on YouTube, in which the east coast of the US is consumed in a “sea of fire”, features a rocket labelled No 9.

So since 4 + 10 + 13 = 9, Sunday is a day to watch out for. Especially because the North’s warmongering has been building up for about six weeks now and Kim jong-un is running out of options.

Other dates to keep in mind are April 15 — the birthday of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung — and April 25 — the founding date of the Korean People’s Army.

SEE ALSO: North Korea Tells Embassies In Pyongyang To Consider Evacuating

SEE ALSO: North Korea Poised To Enter Stage Three Of A Plan To Create Fear Of Nuclear War

SEE ALSO: North Korea’s Nuclear Talk Is Making China Very Nervous

SEE ALSO: These Images Show Intimate Look At Life At The Korean Demilitarized Zone

SEE ALSO: The BI defence Facebook Page

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.