When Network Execs Attack

All that talk about huge, post-strike changes in the television business? Forget it, says FOX head Kevin Reilly. NBC’s Jeff Zucker spent the past few months describing the strike as a “forest fire” that would remake the business, but Kevin, fired by Zuck last year, says his old boss is clueless.



“Right now in the television season, if you’re going to proclaim, ‘This is the way it’s been, and those days are over,’ I don’t think you know what you’re talking about.” Zing!

The Hollywood Reporter describes Kevin’s remarks, delivered in front of a group of media bigs at The Paley centre Thursday, as a “veiled poke.” Love to see what an unveiled poke looks like.

