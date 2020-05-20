The NBA is still hoping to restart its season in the summer with regular-season games leading into the playoffs

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Images LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard.

The NBA is still hoping to resume the 2019-20 season, which has been suspended for the coronavirus pandemic since March 12.

The NBA doesn’t yet have a target return date, but they would likely need at least a month to return, including travel time and a training camp to help players get back into shape.

The league has discussed playing in one or two centralised locations, with The New York Times reporting that Disney World in Orlando is in the lead.

The league is hoping to resume regular-season games, but it is possible they go straight to the playoffs, with the possibility of best-of-five series, at least in the early rounds.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The NBA season has been suspended since March 12, the day after Rudy Gobert became the first player to test positive for COVID-19.

As the calendar approaches June, the NBA is still hopeful that the season can resume in the summer. League sources have told Insider that there is widespread optimism that the season will restart. Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported that on a conference call, top players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Chris Paul expressed a desire to resume the season if possible.

However, no one is sure of when, where, or how or the season could resume.

Possible return dates

Andy Lyons/Getty NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a press conference.

The NBA doesn’t yet have a start date or even a tentative start date. MLB, by comparison, is looking at a possible return around July 4.

On Monday, Texas and California announced that live, professional sports could resume without fans in June, while New York Governor Andrew Cuomo encouraged pro sports teams to resume if they could do so without fans.

However, that go-ahead doesn’t ensure the NBA will come back. The availability of testing remains a major hurdle for the league.

If the league decides it can resume, with a precise location and format, players will also need a training camp to get back in shape. Los Angeles Lakers veteran forward Jared Dudley told Insider that players would ideally get five or six weeks to get in shape. The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported on Monday that the camp will likely be two or three weeks.

The NBA also has to take into consideration the time needed to have players return to their teams if camps open. Some players fled to different cities (and even countries) after the season was suspended, and there has been some speculation that they may need to quarantine for two weeks after returning to their teams.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the NBA is also debating the time needed for teams to travel to a centralised location if games are held in one or two cities.

Where will the season take place?

The NBA has discussed playing in or two centralised locations to cut off travel and keep players quarantined as much as possible.

Stein reported on Tuesday that Orlando is the leading choice, though Las Vegas, an oft-mentioned location, is not out of the running either. As Amick reported, Orlando, specifically Disney World, has its advantages because of the NBA’s relationship with ESPN. It is also private property, potentially making it easier to limit teams’ interactions with the outside world.

Vegas has been mentioned because of its infrastructure of hotels and arenas and the NBA’s familiarity with the city through the Summer League.

On a conference call, Commissioner Adam Silver reportedly mentioned Toronto as a possibility.

Amick wrote that the NBA could choose two different locations, which could hint at the cancellation of regular-season games. However, it could also mean a reduction of regular-season games, perhaps with teams only playing intra-conference games.

What would the format be?

Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The NBA wants to play regular-season games. Houston Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta on Monday said he thinks the NBA will resume the regular season to “get it going and create interest” before going into the playoffs.

Amick reported that on a conference call, Silver called for teams who are out of playoff-contention to view the resumption of the season as part of the greater good – a suggestion that regular-season games would be played for the sake of revenue (and to finish playoff races).

However, the longer the suspension lasts, it’s possible the NBA will go right to the playoffs. While fans and media have suggested play-in tournaments, single-elimination tournaments, or even best-of-three series that would produce high drama, it’s unlikely to happen. As The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor wrote, introducing new ideas or rules during such an unstable time is not popular within the league.

Instead, the NBA could look to shorten series to best-of-five. One common idea is to make the first two rounds best-of-five, with the conference finals and finals the standard best-of-seven.

Silver has said the NBA can afford to wait until June to make a decision on the season, with Amick reporting that Silver has said he would like to make a decision within the next month. As of now, signs point to the league trying to press on with the season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.