The Most Outrageous Moments From "When Mitt Romney Came To Town"

“When Mitt Romney Came To Town,” is here. And it’s a doozy.



The near half-hour documentary from pro-Newt Gingrich super PAC Winning Our Future portrays Romney as a greedy job-crusher while CEO of Bain Capital. Highlighting four business that “were just some of Romney’s many targets”, the video blames Romney for no less than shrinking the middle class, sending jobs overseas, and destroying the American dream.

Skip directly to the crazy moments>>

Bloomberg News reports that the film “stretches the truth and takes some reports out of context or selectively edits them.”

What’s amazing is not the video’s brutality, but that it seems like something Occupy Wall Street could have produced. It strikes a highly anti-Wall Street tone and highlights the wealth gap between rich and poor Americans. But Gingrich has slammed Occupy Wall Street in the past, once suggesting protestors should “go get a job right after you take a bath.”

Gingrich’s anti-Bain message has drawn criticism from conservatives. Rush Limbaugh said of Gingrich’s views on Bain that, “You could, after all these bites, say, ‘I’m Barack Obama, and I approve this message.” Sarah Palin told Fox News that GOP candidates including Gingrich should shift their “anti-capitalist mantra to what it is that the GOP really represents in free markets.”

While Gingrich would debate that he is anti-capitalist, he’s unquestionably anti-Romney. Winning Our Future doesn’t hold back in this film. At times, the attack is so ruthless it’s comical.

