When Mark Zuckerberg Met Marc Andreessen, He Didn't Know What Netscape Did

Mark Zuckerberg is so young, that the first time he met Netscape founder Marc Andreessen, he didn’t know what Netscape did.



Andreessen told the story to Wired as part of a long interview:

One of the first times Zuckerberg and I got together, in 2005 or 2006, he stopped me in the middle of conversation and asked: “What did Netscape do?” And I said, “What do you mean, what did Netscape do?” And he was like, “Dude, I was in junior high. I wasn’t paying attention.”

For all you youngsters: Andreessen invented the first graphical Web browser. His invention, Mosaic, was commercialized as Netscape Navigator. The company had a spectacular IPO in 1995, making Andreessen a very wealthy young man, landing him on the cover of Time Magazine, and kicking off the dot-com boom.

Andreessen’s point in telling the story is that a lot of older folks were scarred from the dot-com collapse in the early 2000s. It took younger entrepreneurs like Zuckerberg and Andrew Mason of Groupon, who didn’t have those fears, to build the new generation of successful Internet companies.

Andreessen’s VC firm is an investor in Facebook, and he sits on the board of directors.

Read the whole Wired interview with Marc Andreessen here→

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.