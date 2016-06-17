'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is leaving the show soon -- and prices will go up a lot

Getty Images Lin-Manuel Miranda in ‘Hamilton’ on its opening night on Broadway.

The face of Broadway’s hit hip-hop historical musical “Hamilton” is about to change, literally.

It’s been confirmed that creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda’s last day in the show will be July 9, USA Today reports.

And there could be some other changes in the musical’s original Broadway cast, according to several reports.

Miranda — who wrote the book, script, and song lyrics for “Hamilton” — is set to leave the role when his one-year contract is up.

He will be moving on to work on other opportunities. Miranda appears in the movie “Speech & Debate” out later this year; he wrote the music for Disney’s “Moana,” which hits theatres on November 13; he’s set to star in “Mary Poppins Returns” opposite Emily Blunt; and The Weinstein Co. bought the movie rights to his first musical, “In the Heights.”

Miranda’s departure is a sure thing, but other original cast members are also coming up on the end of their one-year contracts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

They’re all expected to be in negotiations to renew their contracts. THR’s sources say they want big raises and to share in the profit from the show’s $1.6 million ticket sales each week. And they’re prepared to walk if they don’t get what they want.

A ticket for the show can go as high as $3,000 from a reseller on Ticketmaster. Prices on the resell market have consistently gone up.

With Miranda definitely leaving and other cast members up in the air, you can expect demand and prices for tickets to shows with the original cast to go way up.

And for everyone else seeing it beyond July 9, it will surely be different. The real question is how different?

