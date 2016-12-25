15 times it's worth spending a little more

Tanza Loudenback
Woman headphonesBrad Barket/Getty ImagesInvest in a good pair of headphones.

Spending a little more can be totally worth it sometimes, particularly if you’re buying a high-quality product.

Think of it as an investment, even.

But how do you know which products are worth the money, and which ones are trying to sell you on hype?

We combed through Reddit and Quora to find out which expensive purchases users had no regrets making.

Mandi Woodruff and Antonia Farzan contributed to an earlier version of this article.

Shoes: 'Rule of thumb: don't skimp on anything that separates you from the ground.'

Ft. Meade/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

Source: Reddit user gothicaasshole

A Tempurpedic mattress: 'My girlfriend at the time had chronic back pain. Spent $3,000 on a mattress. I can never go back.'

uggboy/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

Source: Reddit user Pabca

A good winter jacket: 'For the record, Arc'teryx is the absolute best, but it is also the Ferrari of winter clothing.'

Getty Images/Mario Tama

Source: Quora user Kaicheng Liang

Jeans: 'I may buy the rest of my clothes at Target and Kohl's, but I have never found a cheap pair of jeans that fit me just right.'

Jeff M for Short/Flickr

Source: Reddit user muffingum

Amazon Prime: '$99/year breaks down to $8.25/month. Less than my Netflix subscription and far more benefits.'

Kevork Djansezian / Stringer / Getty Images

Source: Quora user Miguel Salas

Tools: 'Bad craftsmen blame their tools. Good craftsmen buy good tools.'

barto/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

Source: Reddit user picardythird

Riedel wine glasses: 'Riedel is considered the 'gold standard' for production wine glasses, partially because the company spent years and significant resources to develop and produce high quality glasses for specific grape varieties.'

Jacqueline Romano/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®

Source: Quora user David Boyer

Headphones: 'I don't understand why anyone uses the stock (ones) that come with their phone, iPod, whatever. If you listen to a lot of music, it's definitely worth the money.'

Clemens Bilan/Getty Images for MCM & Beats

Source: Reddit user BurntLeftovers

LED lightbulbs: 'The entry cost is high, but maintenance, efficiency, longevity, and usability make up for it.'

Mike Mozart/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

Source: Quora user David Waedemon

Bread: 'Can't possibly buy a loaf of average white bread when it's only $1 more for the WAY better stuff.'

Robert Libetti/ Business Insider

Source: Reddit user hotshowerscene

Backpack: 'A good quality backpack, decently large size with comfortable straps, non-flimsy load distribution clasps, good number of pockets and utility pockets, and (most of all) high quality zippers is easily worth the money.'

Flickr/Ashley Mather. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

Source: Reddit user Tashre

Sushi: 'Never, ever, ever, ever eat discount sushi. Ever.'

Gretchen F./Yelp

Source: Reddit user metsfanjen

Bed sheets: 'I slept on 180 thread count for 23 years of my life. Then, a girl I was going out with had 1,000 thread count sheets on her bed. Holy crap. What a difference.'

bdstudio/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

Source: Reddit user MetaDingus

Bras: 'After getting myself a properly-fitted $70 bra, I look 10 pounds slimmer, my back doesn't hurt anymore, and my clothes fit better. There's no going back from here.'

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Source: Reddit user allthecats

A massage chair: 'Unless you're a professional athlete with a masseuse on staff, or similar, you're not going to pay for massage at anywhere near this frequency.'

Major Nelson/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

Source: Quora user Chris Emura

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.