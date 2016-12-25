15 times it's worth spending a little more

Brad Barket/Getty ImagesInvest in a good pair of headphones.
Spending a little more can be totally worth it sometimes, particularly if you’re buying a high-quality product.
Think of it as an investment, even.
But how do you know which products are worth the money, and which ones are trying to sell you on hype?
We combed through Reddit and Quora to find out which expensive purchases users had no regrets making.
Mandi Woodruff and Antonia Farzan contributed to an earlier version of this article.
A Tempurpedic mattress: 'My girlfriend at the time had chronic back pain. Spent $3,000 on a mattress. I can never go back.'
A good winter jacket: 'For the record, Arc'teryx is the absolute best, but it is also the Ferrari of winter clothing.'
Jeans: 'I may buy the rest of my clothes at Target and Kohl's, but I have never found a cheap pair of jeans that fit me just right.'
Amazon Prime: '$99/year breaks down to $8.25/month. Less than my Netflix subscription and far more benefits.'
Riedel wine glasses: 'Riedel is considered the 'gold standard' for production wine glasses, partially because the company spent years and significant resources to develop and produce high quality glasses for specific grape varieties.'
Headphones: 'I don't understand why anyone uses the stock (ones) that come with their phone, iPod, whatever. If you listen to a lot of music, it's definitely worth the money.'
LED lightbulbs: 'The entry cost is high, but maintenance, efficiency, longevity, and usability make up for it.'
Bread: 'Can't possibly buy a loaf of average white bread when it's only $1 more for the WAY better stuff.'
Backpack: 'A good quality backpack, decently large size with comfortable straps, non-flimsy load distribution clasps, good number of pockets and utility pockets, and (most of all) high quality zippers is easily worth the money.'
Bed sheets: 'I slept on 180 thread count for 23 years of my life. Then, a girl I was going out with had 1,000 thread count sheets on her bed. Holy crap. What a difference.'
Bras: 'After getting myself a properly-fitted $70 bra, I look 10 pounds slimmer, my back doesn't hurt anymore, and my clothes fit better. There's no going back from here.'
A massage chair: 'Unless you're a professional athlete with a masseuse on staff, or similar, you're not going to pay for massage at anywhere near this frequency.'
