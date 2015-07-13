15 times it's worth spending a little more

Sometimes, spending a little more is totally worth it.
But how do you know which indulgences are worth it? Or whether you’re actually paying for quality, rather than just hype?
We combed through Reddit and Quora to find out which expensive purchases users had no regrets about making.
Mandi Woodruff contributed to an earlier version of this article.
A good winter jacket: 'For the record, Arc'teryx is the absolute best, but it is also the Ferrari of winter clothing.'
Amazon Prime: '$99/year breaks down to $8.25/month. Less than my Netflix subscription and far more benefits.'
Riedel wine glasses: 'Riedel is considered the 'gold standard' for production wine glasses, partially because the company spent years and significant resources to develop and produce high quality glasses for specific grape varieties.'
Bread: 'Can't possibly buy a loaf of average white bread when it's only $1 more for the WAY better stuff.'
Bras: 'After getting myself a properly-fitted $70 bra, I look 10 pounds slimmer, my back doesn't hurt anymore, and my clothes fit better. There's no going back from here.'
Jeans: 'I may buy the rest of my clothes at Target and Kohl's, but I have never found a cheap pair of jeans that fit me just right.'
