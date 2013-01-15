Tom Brady Is Crushing Peyton Manning In The Playoffs

The postseason careers of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning continue to move in opposite directions. With the Broncos losing to the Ravens this weekend, Manning’s teams are now 9-11 in the playoffs. Meanwhile, with the Patriots win, Brady broke Joe Montana’s record with his 17th career win as a starting quarterback in the playoffs.

At 17-6, Brady is now 11 games over .500 in his postseason career, 13 games better than Manning (-2). Here is a look at the quarterbacks that are the most games above .500 in the playoffs since 1970…

NFL Quarterbacks

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

